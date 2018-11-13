How the Hornets clinched victory in absolute nail-bitter

TOP SHOT: Hornets player Steve Hughes showed off his winning style to help his side win the 2018 grand final.

TOP SHOT: Hornets player Steve Hughes showed off his winning style to help his side win the 2018 grand final. Arthur Gorrie

Darts: The grand finals came down to a nail-biter in the Gold City Darts, with both games decided by less than six points.

In the A-grade, Hornets 11 defeated Nutcrackers 9, and in B-grade, the Battlers 12 were too strong for Cooloola Eagles 7.

After celebrating a win with the Jockey Nutcrackers, Tyson Hillcoat was unable to make it two from two.

"It was disappointing but Hornets were far too good and we couldn't match them as a team,” Hillcoat said.

Despite the loss, Hillcoat said there were plenty of positives to take into the new season.

"We had a successful year, going through undefeated all season and hopefully we can carry that on for next year,” he said.

"Biggest positive was the Hornets went up 3-0 and so it was a tough battle from the get go but we were able to keep up the fight.”

Hornets' Steve Hughes consistency could not be matched.

"It is always good to go up against him,” Hillcoat said.

"He is always consistent and it is good to go one on one and get one up on him but not this time.”

The high pegs of the night were Tyson Hillcoat 112, and Brad Ryder 91.

Steve Hughes finished with the highest number of points 37.

34 Tyson Hillcoat and 33 Brad Ryder and 27 Jake Thurgood.

26 Ken Worling, 25 Gavin Creed and John Groves and 20 Darryl Twemlow.

Tons: 19 Steve Hughes, 16 Tyson Hillcoat and 15 John Groves.

13 Gavin Creed and Brad Ryder, 11 Jake Thurgood and 10 Ken Worling.

Singles wins out of four: 4 Tyson Hillcoat and 3 Steve Hughes, Brad Ryder, Jake Thurgood and Darryl Twemlow. Maximum pegouts out of 12: 10 Brad Ryder, 9 Tyson Hillcoat and Steve Hughes and 8 Ken Worling and Jake Thurgood.