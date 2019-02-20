How the Hammers will expand their club this season

Gympie's new development officer: Gympie Hammers expand to include juniors.

RUGBY UNION: As the season draws closer, the Gympie Hammers will be expanding again this year to incorporate juniors for the first time.

Sarah and Shane Donoghue moved from Noosa up to the Gold City and approached the Hammers to grow the juniors of the club and will be junior rugby development officers.

"We have moved to town and our family have been involved with rugby on the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

"We were devastated to find out that Gympie didn't have juniors and we decided to approach the club and ask if they needed help to get it started.

Gympie Hammers juniors - Hudson Donoghue. Bec Singh

"Shane and I both decided to come on board to help promote it for the kids of Gympie. There is such a big growth in the senior side of things, so why not offer it to juniors.”

The Donoghues' youngest, Hudson is four-years-old and will be playing this year.

"He is starting off pretty young and enthusiastic and I think that is the best place to start them,” Sarah said.

Hammers will be holding an open day this Sunday to generate interest.

"We have three juniors at the moment,” Sarah said.

Gympie Hammers juniors - Kallen Donoghue. Bec Singh

"This Sunday we will have an open day and will be doing training and development skills for people to come along and try.

"From Prep up to Year 6, even if they are four we think that's good because that is where you are developing the skills.”

The Donoghues have a plan to expand their junior base and aim to have a base started in Gympie.

"Saturday afternoons on the home games of the seniors and ladies, we are going to have our juniors playing either before or after,” she said.

"That way it is the whole club coming together. The times when there is no home game for the seniors we are going to have training and development sessions for the juniors.”

Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson said juniors had not been a focus until approached by the Donoghues.

"We had some many changes in the club already with venues and all of a sudden we had an opportunity with new blood moving to town that were highly motivated,” he said.

Free junior come and try day this Sunday at Albert Park at 10am.