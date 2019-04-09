Menu
Gympie Hammers vs Swans - #21 Sam Strauch
Gympie Hammers vs Swans - #21 Sam Strauch
How the Gympie Hammers will have a chance against premiers

Rebecca Singh
9th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
Rugby Union: The Gympie Hammers have been in top form over the past two weeks but will have a challenge against reigning premiers the Maleny Bushrangers at Maleny on Saturday.

Three players will need to find top gear to lead the squad and Gympie Hammers' president Jason McPherson said the basics will need to be spot on.

"Owen Dugdale, Henry Schroter-Maudsley and Ryan Webb will be expected to have a big game,” he said.

CALL TO ARMS: Hammers president Jason McPherson in action for Gympie.
CALL TO ARMS: Hammers president Jason McPherson in action for Gympie.

"Those boys are leaders among the group and their actions will fuel a positive outcome. If they have a big game, we will be on the front foot.”

Hammers are backing up from a 47-7 thumping of Caboolture on the weekend but there were lapses in intensity which they cannot afford against the Bushrangers.

"We have to play simple football well and use the ball to create pressure and keep the opponents in their own half. It is a simple game, we have to play well then we will get points,” McPherson said.

"Last Saturday there were a few lapses in intensity and we will need to keep that for the entire game. Maleny are renowned for having a good goal kicker, so any drop in discipline will cost us points.”

Players interested in joining any of the Hammers' sides can show up at training on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Leprechaun Park or text Jason on 0407163548.

gympie hammers rugby club gympie sport jason mcpherson maleny bushrangers whatson
Gympie Times

