Gympie Gold XI v Caboolture - Gold Lewis Waugh. Photo: Zahner Photography
News

How the Gympie Gold can still make finals after Snakes loss

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com and Pat Drew
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
CRICKET: It is a must-win match for the Gympie Gold XI on Saturday when they battle Glasshouse.

The top two teams go through to the finals in the one-day competition - Gold is currently in third place.

“If it is a good wicket and an even contest for both, I back us to win,” Gold captain Lewis Waugh said.

Gympie Gold XI v Caboolture - Gold Leo Cartwright. Photo: Zahner Photography
“We just need to get luck with the toss depending on the conditions.”

The toss became crucial last Saturday when the Gold hosted rivals Caboolture on the wet Keith Manthey wicket in Gympie. Waugh lost the toss and the home side was sent in to bat and were bowled for 93.

Gympie Gold XI v Caboolture - Gold Josh Brady. Photo: Zahner Photography
“They got another one over us but the conditions were tough and it came down to the toss,” he said.

“It was very hard to bat on, it had moisture in it. The wicket had a fair bit of rain on it and it did not have enough time to dry out.”

- Four times a charm: Brady milestone moves him into Gympie elite

Waugh and Troy Ashton defended their wickets, with the first boundary, of just three, coming in the 11th over.

Gympie Gold XI v Caboolture - Gold Troy Ashton. Photo: Zahner Photography
Caboolture’s Glen Batticciotto and Matt Jenkins entered the fray, and the second over ended the partnership at 34, with Ashton caught for 11.

Leo Cartwright lasted a scoreless 17 deliveries and when Waugh went for 21, the Gold were 3/42 on the way to an eventual 93 in the 46th over.

Gympie Gold XI v Caboolture - Gold Steve Brady. Photo: Zahner Photography
Afternoon batting seemed easier as the Snakes picked up another pair of bonus points with a comparatively whirlwind four runs per over, their 2/96 guaranteeing a Grant Road home final. For Gympie, Caloundra’s draw points mean a lapse to fifth spot overall.

Gympie Gold XI v Caboolture - Caboolture Jeremy Crighton. Photo: Zahner Photography
There is still hope for the Gold if they win this Saturday and Caboolture beat Maroochydore.

“If we miss out on the one- day finals it will still give us a good opportunity to work hard towards the two-day overall competition finals,” Waugh said. “I believe in this squad and back the boys to do a good job. They have my support. We have a good team feel, we just have to get the little things right.”

Gold v Glasshouse on Saturday at Keith Manthey Oval, Gympie, at 10.30am.

