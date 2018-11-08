How the Gympie Gold can beat Caboolture

DEFENDER: Opener Josh Brady makes it tough for the Caboolture bowlers and defends his wicket.

CRICKET: Gympie Gold XI's bowlers will be under pressure this Saturday to ensure they can defend their run chase against Caboolture.

The second innings of the two-day match will be played and Gympie bowlers will need to strike at the Caboolture batsmen.

Gold were bowled for 60, facing a strong bowling performance by the visitors at Albert Park last Saturday.

Trevor Brady. Connor Peckitt

With a few senior players out for representative duties, this will be the time for the newly blooded players to shine on their home crease.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 27C on Saturday and may make the conditions tough at the crease.

Gold will be on the field at Albert Park on Saturday, November 10 at 10.30am.