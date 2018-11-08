Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEFENDER: Opener Josh Brady makes it tough for the Caboolture bowlers and defends his wicket.
DEFENDER: Opener Josh Brady makes it tough for the Caboolture bowlers and defends his wicket. Connor Peckitt
News

How the Gympie Gold can beat Caboolture

Rebecca Singh
by
8th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Gympie Gold XI's bowlers will be under pressure this Saturday to ensure they can defend their run chase against Caboolture.

The second innings of the two-day match will be played and Gympie bowlers will need to strike at the Caboolture batsmen.

Gold were bowled for 60, facing a strong bowling performance by the visitors at Albert Park last Saturday.

Trevor Brady.
Trevor Brady. Connor Peckitt

With a few senior players out for representative duties, this will be the time for the newly blooded players to shine on their home crease.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 27C on Saturday and may make the conditions tough at the crease.

Gold will be on the field at Albert Park on Saturday, November 10 at 10.30am.

albert park caboolture cricket gympie cricket gympie gold gympie sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Blazeaid legends replace 80km of fence after Woolooga fires

    premium_icon Blazeaid legends replace 80km of fence after Woolooga fires

    News Meet the group who are building fences and putting Woolooga back on track after devastating bushfires.

    Grass gets even greener at popular Gympie tourist spot

    premium_icon Grass gets even greener at popular Gympie tourist spot

    Council News Heat proves a boon for council's park work.

    What Chase Rendell has his sights set on

    premium_icon What Chase Rendell has his sights set on

    News 'I have been practising a couple of times a week for a few hours'

    Local Partners