How the Gympie Gladiators women are a force in the comp

Football: It might be their first season but the Gympie United Gladiators women's reserves and A-grade side are showing they are a force within the competition.

The two teams currently sit in third spot and Gympie United president and reserves coach Joel Albion said there was potential for both teams to move higher on the ladder.

"Both grades are performing really well,” he said.

"We play Maroochydore this weekend and if results go our way we could possibly move to second place.”

Fierce competition has meant points have not been easy to come by.

"We have gone down there and the comp is tight and everyone wants to beat everybody,” Albion said.

"In the ladies there is no weak side and any team can beat anyone, including us. No way in the world would anyone say there is a definite two points.”

Albion said he and A-grade coach Adam Cross want Gympie to be a fortress.

"We said before the season even started that we are not here to make friends and we are proving it,” he said.

"We are not going to just hand the opposition a win, if they are going to win they have to beat us.”

The game plan is not going to be very different for this weekend.

"If we turn up and play the way we have been playing then we will get the result,” he said.

"Round 1 reserves beat Maroochydore 4-0 so we will want to continue that dominance.

"In A-grade our girls will have a bit to prove.”