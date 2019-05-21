Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR NOEL: Darren Burns from the Devils with Noosa Pirates' Anthony Zipf show off the jerseys for the memorial match this weekend.
FOR NOEL: Darren Burns from the Devils with Noosa Pirates' Anthony Zipf show off the jerseys for the memorial match this weekend. Troy Jegers
News

How the Gympie Devils will honour former player, coach

Rebecca Singh
by
21st May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie Devils will remember former teammate and coach Noel Haslam, who died last year, with a memorial game this Saturday.

"He played for Noosa and Gympie and we thought this game would be a good way to remember him,” Devils seniors president Mitch Hillcoat said.

"There are a lot of boys who played footy with Noel and were good mates with him.”

Despite the game being this year as an old boys contest, next season it will be a club match.

HONOUR: Gympie Devils will play a memorial game former player and coach Noel Haslam . Junior rugby league presentationa, September 13, 2015.CONTRIBUTED
HONOUR: Gympie Devils will play a memorial game former player and coach Noel Haslam . Junior rugby league presentationa, September 13, 2015.CONTRIBUTED Contributed

"It will be an annual game and next year it will be played at Noosa,” Hillcoat said.

"There is a shield done up which the sides will play for each year. Jersey numbers 1-18 will be auctioned off and the online bidding has started.

"The online bidding will finish on Thursday at 5pm and begin by the auctioneer at Jack Stokes on Saturday.”

It will be a super Saturday for the Devils at Jack Stokes Oval this weekend with under-14s, 15s, 18s, reserves, old boys, women and A-grade all in action.

To place a bid on the jerseys, go to the Devils Facebook page. Saturday's games kick off from 2pm.

gympie devils rugby league gympie sport jack stokes mitch hillcoat noel haslam
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Trio faces 18 charges over Gympie land rights protest

    premium_icon Trio faces 18 charges over Gympie land rights protest

    Crime The trial over the alleged assault of Gympie Regional Council staff, including CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran, starts this morning.

    • 21st May 2019 12:02 AM
    Gympie store relocating to new Goldfields

    premium_icon Gympie store relocating to new Goldfields

    News Gympie business partners make the move from Mary St.

    • 21st May 2019 12:01 AM
    Slow Fashion the focus at new Gympie store

    premium_icon Slow Fashion the focus at new Gympie store

    News 'Everything is handmade in limited numbers'

    • 21st May 2019 12:01 AM
    Fight flares up again over major Gympie region facility

    premium_icon Fight flares up again over major Gympie region facility

    Council News Safety concerns raised over council plan.

    • 21st May 2019 12:01 AM