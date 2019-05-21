How the Gympie Devils will honour former player, coach

FOR NOEL: Darren Burns from the Devils with Noosa Pirates' Anthony Zipf show off the jerseys for the memorial match this weekend.

FOR NOEL: Darren Burns from the Devils with Noosa Pirates' Anthony Zipf show off the jerseys for the memorial match this weekend. Troy Jegers

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie Devils will remember former teammate and coach Noel Haslam, who died last year, with a memorial game this Saturday.

"He played for Noosa and Gympie and we thought this game would be a good way to remember him,” Devils seniors president Mitch Hillcoat said.

"There are a lot of boys who played footy with Noel and were good mates with him.”

Despite the game being this year as an old boys contest, next season it will be a club match.

HONOUR: Gympie Devils will play a memorial game former player and coach Noel Haslam . Junior rugby league presentationa, September 13, 2015.CONTRIBUTED Contributed

"It will be an annual game and next year it will be played at Noosa,” Hillcoat said.

"There is a shield done up which the sides will play for each year. Jersey numbers 1-18 will be auctioned off and the online bidding has started.

"The online bidding will finish on Thursday at 5pm and begin by the auctioneer at Jack Stokes on Saturday.”

It will be a super Saturday for the Devils at Jack Stokes Oval this weekend with under-14s, 15s, 18s, reserves, old boys, women and A-grade all in action.

To place a bid on the jerseys, go to the Devils Facebook page. Saturday's games kick off from 2pm.