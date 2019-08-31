How the Gympie Devils under-12s can get the title

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie Devils under-12s need to dig deep to stop the in-form Nambour side in today's grand final at Bribie Island.

"The boys are going to have to play well to come up with a win,” Devils Junior Rugby League president and co-coach Ben Dore said.

"It should be a pretty hard contest against Nambour.”

Dore said the focus for the side was to enjoy the game but he could see the excitement in the team lifting.

"At this age group it is very much fun-focused but you can see they are very keen and excited about playing in a grand final,” he said.

"They are listening at training and they are a competitive team. They like to compete.

"After the preliminary grand final last week you could tell they were excited, more excited than normal.”

A strong team across the field, the basics are going to be crucial.

"Defensively and attack-wise they are pretty strong,” Dore said.

"The forwards run hard and we have a few skilled little backs. Their skill development from the start of the year to now has dramatically improved.

"Nambour hang onto the ball very well and they pass the ball a lot. They spread the ball and they don't drop it. Our backs are good in defence but they will need to be able to make their tackles.”

Dore said the grand final would be a good experience for the side.

"The more time they spend together playing, the more they are realising the benefits of working together as a team than being individuals,” he said.

"To get to this point they have had to work well and, building on that concept, that message will be re-enforced.

"They will know playing in the grand final that they have to work together as a team because if they don't they are not going to win.”

Devils v Nambour at Bribie Island, kick-off at 11.15am.