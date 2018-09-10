How the Gympie Cats under-12s continued clubs success

LEAD THE CHARGE: Cats Fred Hamilton (headgear, left) and Kahn Luca shepherding as Jett Stephens tries to get some space.

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats Football Club has continued its successful year, with the under-12s taking the flag in their grand final at the weekend.

After the seniors fairytale win, the U12s came from behind to defeat the Bribie Island Bulldogs 6.7 (43) to 5.4 (34) on Sunday.

The Bulldogs handed the Cats their only loss this season in the preliminary final, but an early lead to the Bulldogs this time was short lived.

"I told the boys not to panic and to keep applying the pressure,” coach Price Hill said.

"Just have faith in your teammates and keep moving the ball forward.”

With an impressive come-from-behind victory by the entire side, the efforts of ruckman Kahn Luca and centre-half back Price Hill took the team forward.

"Luca was definitely a standout for his constant pressure and ball skills playing for the entire game,” coach Hill said.

"Price controlled the back line and constantly attacked the ball and put his body on the line to stop the opposition from scoring.”

After such a memorial victory, there are a few things that stand out for coach Hill.

"Their drive not to give up and continue their team work throughout the entire game,” he said.

Despite the challenge of merging with Pomona, the boys came together as one side.

"The boys all had to get to know one another and their style of play,” Hill said.

"We had no individual players and they all worked as a team, that became apparent after about game three.

"It shows friendship and teamwork go hand in hand, also the contribution of parents and supporters.”

"Their defence was the best it has been all year and their attack was maintained,” Hill said.

Congratulations boys, from The Gympie Times!