How the future of our favourite superheroes will be revealed

Huge movies featuring Aussies Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney and James Wan are expected to be front and centre as the world's biggest fan convention goes digital this year.

With the legendary annual San Diego Comic Con - ground zero for global pop and geek culture - cancelled due to coronavirus, superhero specialist DC Comics has announced DC FanDome, a free immersive, virtual fan experience to spruik their line-up of coming films and TV shows including The Suicide Squad, with Robbie and Courtney, Wan's Aquaman as well as Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 and the eagerly anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back to an October release.

Starting at 3am on August 23, fans from around the world will be able to hear highly anticipated announcements and the latest news from casts and creators, see exclusive footage, and venture into themed worlds designed to entertain everyone from movie and TV superfans to gamers and readers, to families and kids.

The 24-hour event, with events tailored to individual time zones and countries, at DCFanDome.com is expected to attract an array of stars and will feature panels, as well as never-before-seen and behind-the-scenes footage from the company's array of movies and TV shows.

Jai Courtney returns as Captain Boomerang alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad.

The shutting of cinemas and movie production due to the current coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with movie release dates and thrown the US summer blockbuster season into disarray. Most of the big titles, including the Marvel and DC superhero movies, have been delayed to later this year or well into next year. Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to Gal Gadot's hugely successful first solo outing, was supposed to have opened last month, but has now been pushed back to October.

Robbie and Courtney's The Suicide Squad, the sequel to their critically panned but hugely successful first firm featuring the team of supervillains is likely to open next August, with Wan's sequel to the $1.64 billion-grossing, Gold Coast shot Aquaman is scheduled for a release at the end of 2022.

Other movies and TV shows to feature at DCFanDome include Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Watchmen and Young Justice: Outsiders.

