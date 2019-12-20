How the big summer tides are helping fishing in the Gympie region

GOTCHA - Snapper and scarlet sea perch were the standouts on a recent Cougar One charter to Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

With the big summer tides last weekend fishing the mouths of creeks like Kauri and Alligator have been very productive.

Fishing the top of the tide has been the best option with some stonking trevally and queenfish taken.

GOTCHA - Greg Warren won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the 13.5kg Spanish mackerel he caught while trolling Sunshine Reef in his kayak. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

These predators have been happy to take a fast-moving lure or plastic. Try fishing smaller micro jigs and reel them back at speed.

The Jigpara jigs are perfect for this with the 10g size the way to go. Another option is to use soft plastics with a long tail like the Powerbait Nemesis. The long tail gives off plenty of reflected light and gets the attention of the fish.

GOTCHA - Darcy Woodroff from Brisbane boated this 73cm flathead near the river mouth while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The lower reaches of the Mary and Susan rivers are the place to be if you are chasing thread fin salmon, cod or big flatties.

Bait anglers are doing well with live baits while lure fishos should turn their attention to the many drains and creekmouths as the bait is brought down on the tide.

Fishing larger paddle vibes has been working well and the Samaki Vibelicious works a treat.

With these big tides there will be plenty of big elbow slapper whiting on the flats. Good bait is the key so make sure you get the yabbie pump out on the low tide and pump some yabbies for bait.

GOTCHA - Jim Powell from London caught and released this quality queenfish in the upper Noosa River. It went for a live herring. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

For those that love chasing them on surface, the MMD Splash Prawn has been a real winner.

The big trick with fishing for whiting on the surface is to keep the lure moving. As soon as you stop the fish will spook.

Beaches

Fishing has had its challenges over the past couple of months with plenty of wind to contend with.

Those strong afternoon northerlies have been a real pain so best to plan you trips with an early morning start.

Up on Fraser there is still some good tailor action from around the Maheno and the headlands. Bigger baits of mullet or pilchard have been best.

Getting onto the island is a bit hard going with the bigger tides so make sure you time your run up the beach on the lower part of the tide. Most of the southern inland tracks were closed with the fire risk so it is most important that you time it right.

The Noosa North Shore has been fishing well with some good quality whiting, dart, trevally and flathead all taken from the gutters.

GOTCHA - This quality mahi mahi or dolphin fish was boated on a Trekka 2 charter to Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Casting to the back of the gutter and rolling the bait under the white water should see you with some sweet table fish.

North of Teewah has been where most of the action has been but do not drive past a good gutter on the lower section as there have been good fish taken around there as well.

Offshore

Offshore has been a bit hit and miss with the weather but the fishing has been epic.

Up in Hervey Bay and the Straits the spotted mackerel and tuna have been in monster schools feeding on smaller bait fish and frogged-mouthed pilchards.

Casting slugs like the Shimano Raiders, Halco Twisty and the TT Hardcore have all gotten the job done.

Trolling has also seen some good hook-ups with small profiles seeming to work better.

Double Island Reefs have also produced with some anglers cracking the weather and being able to fish near-perfect conditions in the mornings.

Snapper, scarlet sea perch, pearl perch, amberjack, trout and sweetlip were all on the menu.

Pelagics are also about with the odd larger spanish reported.

Down on North Reef the pelagics were a little quiet but there was plenty of quality reef fish taken. Squire, pearl perch, cod, mauri cod and sweetlip all hit the decks.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa. com.au.