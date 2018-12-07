How the actions of a few vegans is giving us all a bad name

Des Barritt has won first place in Queensland for his full bacon rashers and his shortcut bacon.

COMMON phrases like "bringing home the bacon” and "carrying on like a pork chop” have been deemed too offensive by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

As a vegan myself for medical reasons, I think the anti-meat message is being lost because there is no mention of animal welfare. The actions of a few vegans is giving us all a bad name.

Animal rights group PETA are suggesting sayings like "bring home the bacon" are offensive. Joshua Preston

I know if I was sitting having dinner and someone was commenting on what was on my plate, I would switch off and not be interested either. There needs to be a better way of getting the animal rights message across.

But to say these comments are as offensive as homophobic and racist language is trivialising race and gender issues. I can't believe this is what we have come to. Everyone knows you don't make friends with salad.