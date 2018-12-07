Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Des Barritt has won first place in Queensland for his full bacon rashers and his shortcut bacon.
Des Barritt has won first place in Queensland for his full bacon rashers and his shortcut bacon. Mike Knott BUN210818BACON13
News

How the actions of a few vegans is giving us all a bad name

Rebecca Singh
by
7th Dec 2018 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMON phrases like "bringing home the bacon” and "carrying on like a pork chop” have been deemed too offensive by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

As a vegan myself for medical reasons, I think the anti-meat message is being lost because there is no mention of animal welfare. The actions of a few vegans is giving us all a bad name.

Animal rights group PETA are suggesting sayings like
Animal rights group PETA are suggesting sayings like "bring home the bacon" are offensive. Joshua Preston

I know if I was sitting having dinner and someone was commenting on what was on my plate, I would switch off and not be interested either. There needs to be a better way of getting the animal rights message across.

But to say these comments are as offensive as homophobic and racist language is trivialising race and gender issues. I can't believe this is what we have come to. Everyone knows you don't make friends with salad.

gympie news opinion peta peta australia vegans
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Manhunt over as third man arrested for Gympie stabbing

    Manhunt over as third man arrested for Gympie stabbing

    Crime Third man to appear in court today over last week's stabbing. Police still seek witnesses to the incident.

    JAIL: Second home invasion accused in Gympie court

    premium_icon JAIL: Second home invasion accused in Gympie court

    Crime No bail for Chatsworth man now in custody over alleged stabbing

    Gympie farmers lament ag college losses, worry for industry

    premium_icon Gympie farmers lament ag college losses, worry for industry

    News Industry future up in the air following Labor's announcement.

    It's time for big industry in Gympie, says new chamber prez

    premium_icon It's time for big industry in Gympie, says new chamber prez

    News "It's a big job with some big challenges ahead."

    Local Partners