How safe is Gympie's Holden dealership?

STAYING OPEN: Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt stands in front of the Madill Holden dealership, which will remain open and will not be effected by Holden closures.

HOLDEN Australia will cull 30 dealerships nationwide but Gympie Holden is not going anywhere.

The company announced it will cull 30 dealers from its 230-strong dealership network as it adjusts to a shrinking market share and the closure of its factory in October.

The owners of the franchises marked for closure have been notified they will expire on December 31.

Gympie's Madill Holden dealership principal John Scott Madill said they will not close up shop.

"We had our review with Holden quite recently actually,” Mr Madill said.

"Their dealer development manager visited. They are obviously doing a lot of work to ensure there isn't too many dealerships competing with each other.

"The outcome from that was really positive. They are impressed with the growth in Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.”

Mr Madill said the issue was there were too many dealerships in Australia that competed with each other.

"They are trying to ensure everyone has a successful business model,” he said.

He said the reduction was targeted towards efficiency and rebuilding the brand.

"The smaller regionals, which have only a couple of models in stock, might be scaled down or phased out,” Mr Madill said.

"The other is going to be where two dealerships are competing against each other where the brand might be best served with a solo dealership.

"There will definitely be a reinvigorated brand strategy. With that we will all have to do a reinvestment with signage and all of that.”

Dealerships around the country will close, however the growth and strong performance of the brand in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie region will ensure the company maintains its current level.

Mr Madill said he wasn't worried.

"We are not braced for any big impact here. It reads as negative but when you get close to the issue it isn't,” he said.

"Holden will definitely stay here in Gympie town.”