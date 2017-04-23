How our councillors rate their progress - James Cochrane, Division 8

My first 12 months as a councillor has been a huge challenge but very educational. I remain committed to representing our residents first and still see councils biggest challenge is finding ways to assist and enable employment growth in our region.

My portfolio being Tourism, Sport and Recreation has seen a number of achievements including The opening of the Aquatic centre which is an obvious highlight but numerous other projects that are enhancing the recreation opportunities for residents. My goals for the next year is to see the access use of the Mary river be implemented, as well as continue to support tourism and sporting opportunities across the region.

I believe our overriding challenge as a council is to provide mainline infrastructure and support services to encourage investment in our region. We cannot afford to rely on our liveability to grow employment but we must provide the council services that are affordable and reasonable to all levels of business. This will benefit residents, youth employment and our social well being. This is a massive governmental challenge to maintain affordability whilst meeting regulatory requirements.

I am always conscious of council's core business priorities, roads, rubbish and rates being provided as cost effectively as possible.

I look forward to continuing feedback and comments from residents in relation to their concerns.