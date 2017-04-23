How our councillors rate their progress - Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Division 7

Q1

I am continually looking to improve services to the community, the challenge is to ensure this is achieved without putting undue financial stress on the community.

Planning and development is core to what council do. I have attended several public consultations, these are an essential opportunity for the community to be heard.

Council has identified rural road maintenance as one of it's priorities in this term. I am working with Infrastructure services management to investigate several options available to council which may enhance this service. These will be presented to council for consideration in the near future.

Q2

The ARC and planned youth precinct will provide opportunities to engage in outdoor activities. By attending the University and TAFE graduations I found it rewarding to witness the number of graduates that live and study in Gympie. I look forward to further courses being offered in Gympie.

There are several RV parks planned for the Gympie Region, these will encourage visitors to stop and spend time in our communities.

Q3

Rates are essential for the community to not only survive, but to thrive. It is imperative to ensure the community is receiving value for their dollar.