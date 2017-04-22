How our councillors rate their achievements - Mal Gear

LAST week we reminded Gympie region councillors, along with ourselves and our readers, what our representatives told us before we voted them in just over a year ago.

Now we publish what they say now about the ideals and values they expressed then.

Of 30 eager candidates who faced voters at the last Gympie Regional Council poll, there were only places for nine in the chamber (eight divisional councillors and the mayor).

They were answering questions which seemed at the time to sum up what people were asking us and which we had heard raised from the floor at candidates' forums.

The questions which we think retain the most continuing importance are:

1. What do you rate as the three top priorities for the current Gympie Regional Council?

2. What facilities and services does the Gympie region need more of?

3. What is your position on rates?

Their earlier answers told us what kind of candidates they were and what they stood for. One year on, their comments tell us how they think they and the council are going in achieving their objectives.

We continue now with the response of Division One councillor, Mal Gear...

...

Answer 1.

The priorities I wanted to see are all happening. Including the Mary Valley Rattler, the Transit Centre and the RV Park. Also aged care facilities are increasing with Cooinda doing on going expansions.

Also with the Aquatic and Recreation Centre opening a new library planned and more projects planned this I believe will put the Gympie Region in a great position for years to come.

The building approvals keep increasing each month which I feel only proves that the Gympie Region is an ideal location for families to live, work and play.

Answer 2.

More car parks are always a talking point especially around the Gympie Hospital and the larger high schools.

I will see that the council will look at this issue in the near future.

Answer 3.

Rates for this region only rose the same rate as the CPI this year. I will be supporting this each year as long as we keep delivering great services for the rate dollar.

Portfolio summary after one year.

My Portfolio of Business activities includes the Civic Centre, Pavilion, Aerodrome and the Saleyards.



Civic Centre - I pushed for lighting and sound upgrade for the Heritage Theatre. Which now has been completed you will see more travelling shows and plays which are able to use this facility.



Pavilion - Just had its first refurbishment since it was built allowing for easier access to the second level and the Apex room has been upgraded to allow for larger functions.



Aerodrome - This comes with a few challenges. Council Staff and I are working towards a feasible outcome for the businesses at the aerodrome and the residents close by.



Saleyards - Continues to be well utilised and keeps moving along nicely.

After one year of being a Councillor I believe this council is working well with all the staff and keeps delivering great projects for the residents of Gympie region that their rate dollar goes towards. I feel like I have been prompt with phone calls and emails plus doing the best I can. I really look forward to the next three years.