How One Mile will be the new home of Gympie cricket

NEW LOOK: Gympie One Mile Oval wickets ge an upgrade and resurface.

NEW LOOK: Gympie One Mile Oval wickets ge an upgrade and resurface. Premier Greenkeeping Services

Cricket: The One Mile Ovals will be the home of Gympie cricket next season.

One wicket has been upgraded and another will replace a cement wicket.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn said it would be good to have all cricket played at one spot.

"It is going to make One Mile the hub of all Gympie cricket with the two cricket specific fields,” he said.

"People will be able to watch the local cricket as well as the Gold, which will hopefully increase the viewers.”

There will be a new amenities block and lights installed.

"The amenities block will be adjacent to the clubhouse,” Venn said. "The biggest thing is there will be lighting of the highest standard. The plan will now be to host a few night games.”

The aim is to have the fields finished before the season starts, but Venn said there were many variables.

"It is hard to give an exact date because it is dependent on so many aspects but we are hoping the work will be finished by the end of June,” he said.

"There will be a sequence of rolling and seeing how it settles; there is a science to building it. We will have to see how it settles as you are placing another surface on an existing surface.”

Venn said the plan was to have the surface playable by October for the Gympie Gold XI's first home game.