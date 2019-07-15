How one Gympie group makes the process of dying easier

HELP WHEN NEEDED: Irene and Mal Vieritz are grateful for the support they receive from Little Haven Palliative Care.

HELP WHEN NEEDED: Irene and Mal Vieritz are grateful for the support they receive from Little Haven Palliative Care. Donna Jones

SIX years ago, 64-year-old Traveston local Malcolm "Mal” Vieritz beat prostate cancer.

But in February of this year, he was told new cancers had formed in his spine and lungs.

That's when Mal and his wife and carer Irene learned about Little Haven Palliative Care.

"Little Haven, they do the bulk of it all,” said Irene.

"They are a Godsend to me - they help me with his medication or can help me cope with what he's going through. I can get on the phone and they can talk me through it or they are straight out here,” she said.

Sue Manton, CEO of Little Haven said the palliative nursing staff "really are the unsung heroes here.”

"With the increase in funding we have received we are able to employ more nurses to meet the growing demand as more people learn about Little Haven,” she said.

To Mal, Little Haven's help means he can stay in the area he has called home for the past 40 years.

"It means I can stay here, in my own home, and I can still be independent,” he said.

"But this is hardest on the person who's looking after you. They don't just care for the patient, they care for the carer and that's really good.”

Irene said having that 24 hour support is a huge comfort to her.

"Even if it's 2am I can ring and there's always someone on call. They're dedicated and knowledgable and the nicest, most helpful people too. There's not a bad person among them,” she said.

Before his illness, Mal was managing farms and his 12 acres (4.8ha), but he's had to take it slower while he's receiving treatment, to which his doctors have said he is responding well.

His family, two daughters who live in Gympie and a son who comes up from Brisbane, regularly come and visit.

"The family come out and help do things all the time like the whippersnipping and mowing,” he said.

His brother and his family is also nearby, and before Mal and Irene downsized their property, from 160 to 12 acres more than 20 years ago, used to work with the couple on the land, producing small crops, running livestock and a small piggery.

Right now though, Mal and Irene, through the help of Little Haven are maintaining the best quality of life for Mal as they can.

"They're the ones (Little Haven) who'll be there at the end. I don't know what I'd do without them,” said Irene.

"I can't do it on my own but you couldn't ask for better people or a better organisation to help you through it. I haven't heard a single bad thing about them.”