How one Gympie couple plans to use fudge to break the drought

One Gympie couple plans to use fudge to break the drought and extinguish some of the pain of recent bushfires.

One Gympie couple plans to use fudge to break the drought and extinguish some of the pain of recent bushfires.

“IT’S heart-wrenching,” said Gympie businessman Glen Harrison of the bushfire coverage and footage of drought ravaged farms and properties.

This prompted him and his fiancee and business partner Nardia Hill to do something about it, by giving away almost a third of their profits.

“Seeing the suffering, it’s so horrific,” he said.

The couple’s internet business, based on the Southside, is called Fudging Mad and they handcraft up to 92 different varieties of delectable fudge.

Nardia Hill is one half of Fudging Mad, a local online company donating $1 from each piece of delectable fudge sold to the Salvation Army to be distributed evenly between drought stricken families and people affected by the bushfires.

Next Saturday, January 11, they plan to set up a kiosk at Gympie Central Shopping Centre and sell a selection of their product at $3.50 a piece, and donate $1 from each piece sold to the Salvation Army.

They hope their donations will then be passed on to victims of the bushfires and families on the land doing it tough because of the drought.

“We’re hoping it will go directly to those affected,” Mr Harrison said.

“We’d really love it if Gympie got behind us to support this,” Mr Harrison said.

The couple also plans to extend this campaign through January via their internet-only business fudgingmad.com.au