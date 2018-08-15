How NSW police accidentally solved a Gympie cold case

FIRE: Fire fighters could not save an Old Maryborough Rd house nearly 10 years ago, but New South Wales police helped find the cause.

FIRE: Fire fighters could not save an Old Maryborough Rd house nearly 10 years ago, but New South Wales police helped find the cause. Bev Lacey

NEW South Wales police were investigating something else entirely when they stumbled on the truth behind a Gympie insurance fraud involving a payout of nearly $240,000.

Jailed for someone else's fraud

Those involved in the crime had escaped justice after one of them carried out an agreement to "torch” the high-set Queenslander home at 728 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie.

That was around April-May 2009, involving an insurance payout of $239,589.

Gympie District Court was told that Fay Francis Pavlic-Sahin and her husband Zdravko Michael Pavlic-Sahin purchased the property and began renovating it in 2009, insuring it for $200,000 (increasing this to 300,000 in February 2009).

Brett David Peters, their son-in-law, will serve six months in jail as the "handyman” who set the house alight.

The court was told he did it to please his new wife, Penelope Lee Peters, daughter of Fay and Zdravko Pavlic-Sahin.

Facts agreed by defence and prosecution said all four got away with it until New South Wales police wired Fay and Zdravko's house and vehicles, recording private conversations between November 2015 and January 2016.

The recordings revealed Fay was involved in planning the fire, that Brett lit it and that Penelope was also involved.

The recordings were passed on to Queensland police, who re-opened their investigations into the fire, later arresting all four, the court was told.