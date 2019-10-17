How new plan will grow junior cricket numbers in Gympie

CRICKET: It is quality over quantity for Gympie junior cricket as avid young guns take their game to new heights and enhance their basic skills.

This season there are 31 players preparing for the season - nine more than last year.

Junior cricket - Gympie Regional Cricket Association junior vice-president Todd Keogh, Cooper Keogh, 10, Harry Morgan, 12 and Gympie Regional Cricket Association junior coordinator Brad Morgan. Bec Singh

Junior vice-president and Harlequins player Todd Keogh, and junior co-ordinator Brad Morgan put their hand up to take on the extra responsibility.

Gympie took out five of the eight awards at the Wide Bay junior cricket presentations, which is what Keogh and Morgan want to build on this season.

MORE:

- GALLERY: Quins go 4 in a row, Kenilworth secure second win

- 'Consistency is key' for Gympie's gun Aussie cricketer

"You never know who will be your best cricketer 10 years from now. It could be the child whose skills are not developed at this stage, so we want to give guidance and encourage everyone,” Morgan said.

"We want our cricketers to match it with the surrounding areas; the better quality competition we can offer the more they will want to play.”

Gympie Regional Cricket Association junior vice-president Todd Keogh. Bec Singh

This is Keogh's first season with the juniors and he said he wanted to help the cricketers reach their full potential.

"I just want to make a difference for the children. I want them to enjoy the game and to make it a fun environment,” he said. "I remember what junior cricket was like when I was young and there is a lot that goes into it. Some of my junior coaches were very influential, one being Col Lally - he always had time for me as a junior and I suppose it is my turn to give back.”