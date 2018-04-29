How much will Rattler tickets cost? What is the wages bill?

LAST Saturday you ran the following in "jobs going in Gympie”.

"Executive assistant rattler Railway Company Limited. Full time, Gympie reporting to the GM. The executive assistant will be an integral part of a small designated team providing support across all aspects of the business. Opportunity to contribute to the success of an iconic business. Varied role with board exposure”.

One of the reasons the previous Rattler collapsed was the wages bill, so now we have a General Manager, an executive assistant and a small and dedicated team all being paid, and a board of directors who possibly are paid directorss fees.

All this when the company's only income is the $11 million of tax and rate payers money.

I am not suggesting any impropriety, what I am saying is that the council is being free and easy with our money and that down the track expenditure will exceed income and once again the company will come to the council for more of our money.

This is a very secretive council and even with the help of a local councillor, an individual has no hope of getting meaningful information. Your paper is my only hope of getting answers to the following questions:

How much money, to-date, has the council actually received from the state government for this "Rattler” rebirth?

What from the business plan is the projected annual income from the "Rattler”?

What from the business plan is the projected annual expenditure on the "Rattler”?

What are the proposed ticket prices?

Presumably if the company is going to provide a service it must know how much it is going to charge for that service and have some idea how many customers it is going to get.

Or is it all just wishful thinking?

The Mayor is very enthusiastic about this scheme, he will find that an "icon” is a very expensive toy.

Rae Webb,

Gympie