How much rain Gympie could really get for Christmas

COOLING OFF: Gympie children Ava and Christian Daunt enjoying the swimming weather in the lead-up to a Christmas downpour. Photo: Troy Jegers.

AN UPPER trough moving into southeast Queensland today could be the best Christmas present the region gets.

Showers, tending to rain with the possibility of thunderstorms over today, tomorrow and Boxing Day could collectively dump 50-100mm over the region, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

The system is forecast to amplify tomorrow before moving north on Boxing Day.

“Christmas Day is the best chance of getting rainfall with the chance of a sever thunderstorm,” BoM forecaster Jess Gardner said.

The forecaster said the activity should be widespread with “most people hopefully getting something”.

“If there’s a heavy storm that goes directly over, you could see higher totals than that.”

Temperatures are expected to top 33C today, before a maximum of 27C tomorrow and 29C on Boxing Day.