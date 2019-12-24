Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COOLING OFF: Gympie children Ava and Christian Daunt enjoying the swimming weather in the lead-up to a Christmas downpour. Photo: Troy Jegers.
COOLING OFF: Gympie children Ava and Christian Daunt enjoying the swimming weather in the lead-up to a Christmas downpour. Photo: Troy Jegers.
Weather

How much rain Gympie could really get for Christmas

Frances Klein
24th Dec 2019 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UPPER trough moving into southeast Queensland today could be the best Christmas present the region gets.

Showers, tending to rain with the possibility of thunderstorms over today, tomorrow and Boxing Day could collectively dump 50-100mm over the region, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

The system is forecast to amplify tomorrow before moving north on Boxing Day.

“Christmas Day is the best chance of getting rainfall with the chance of a sever thunderstorm,” BoM forecaster Jess Gardner said.

The forecaster said the activity should be widespread with “most people hopefully getting something”.

“If there’s a heavy storm that goes directly over, you could see higher totals than that.”

Temperatures are expected to top 33C today, before a maximum of 27C tomorrow and 29C on Boxing Day.

Ava and Christian Daunt.
Ava and Christian Daunt.
bom forecast bom weather bureau of metereology gympie weather forecast gympie weather outlook qld weather
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Oh my god’- Gympie woman’s $100k jackpot win

        premium_icon ‘Oh my god’- Gympie woman’s $100k jackpot win

        News A Gympie woman is excited to bring in the New Year in style, after discovering she won $100,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

        • 24th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
        Tin Can Bay man missing since Friday found safe, well

        Tin Can Bay man missing since Friday found safe, well

        News Tin Can Bay man Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle found

        Meet the Gympie teen named an the Australian Open ballkid

        premium_icon Meet the Gympie teen named an the Australian Open ballkid

        News Gympie’s Dustin Mostofizadeha has for the second year running, won the rare chance...

        Alleged Anderleigh Rd shooter crashed party with shotgun

        premium_icon Alleged Anderleigh Rd shooter crashed party with shotgun

        Crime Two men face court over alleged weekend shooting north of Gympie.