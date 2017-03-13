34°
How much rain can we expect in Gympie this week?

scott kovacevic
| 13th Mar 2017 10:37 AM
Forecast calls for showers across Gympie this week.
Forecast calls for showers across Gympie this week.

RAIN could be on the horizon this week, with the official forecast predicting a forming trough will finally bring some relief in the region.

Despite a hot start to the week with today's expected maximum of 34, the BoM is predicting a high chance of between 3-20mm falling each day as the week progresses.

"We could see some decent showers move into the region - not those recent one or two mm showers,” forecaster James Thompson said.

While recent forecasts have predicted some rain and storms which have largely failed to materialise, Mr Thompson said this week will see a change in the weather pattern which should lead to rainfall in the region.

"This looks like it's going to be a little more widespread.”

A trough is expected to form by the middle of the week, sitting offshore and push easterly winds and showers inland, hopefully bringing some relief to the dry conditions.

"This looks like it's going to be more decent than what we've seen over the last month.

"Hopefully it will have some impact.”

According to the bureau the trough could ultimately lead to a wild weekend, especially for coastal communities.

"There is the chance we will even have strong wind warnings out towards the end of the week, but at this stage we're forecasting 15-20 knots.”

Temperatures for the week are expected hover around 30 during the day and 20 overnight, remaining one or two degrees above average and leading to some humid nights when combined with the moisture in the air.

There was also an outside possibility of a decent swell, with the possibility of strong surf in souther Queensland reaching Cooloola Coast shores.

Topics:  bureau of meteorolgy gympie rain showers weather

