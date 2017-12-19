How much of the heatwave will Gympie get?

HOT FUN: Taylor, Michelle and Dylan Mottershead at Rainbow Beach, which will avoid the heatwave.

HOT FUN: Taylor, Michelle and Dylan Mottershead at Rainbow Beach, which will avoid the heatwave. Renee Albrecht

SUMMER is about to scorch this week some areas temperatures into the 40s, but in really cool news Gympie will get to avoid it.

While areas such as Roma, Toowoomba and Western New South Wales would be in for a blistering week of heat, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said our region could look forward to catching a break.

"Fortunately for you guys, Gympie pretty much dodges it,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

While the Gympie weather dome has been dispelled as a myth, Mr Fitzgerald said there was no doubt the current weather system was doing us a favour.

And although it will still be warm, he said onshore winds would make the region "less likely to get the mass increases” which will be seen in other parts of Australia.

According to the current BoM forecast, Gympie's temperature should hover around 33 degrees this week, with a maximum of 34 expected for tomorrow and Sunday.

With the high temperatures around the regions, there was also the possibility they could lead to a storm later in the week, with a possibility of 5-10mm falling.

Friday and Saturday had the highest chances of getting rainfall.

Some light showers were also possible leading into the big day itself, although Mr Fitzgerald said this this was not something which should concern people.

"Don't let that worry you about your Christmas,” he said.

"It's probably going to be a very sunny day.”

Night-time temperatures were also expected to remain just slightly above the 18.5-degree December average.

However, he warned about getting complacent over this week's reprieve.

"I'm sure this isn't the last heatwave we will experience,” he said.