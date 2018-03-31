How much for a tradie? Ours wish they did so well

WORKING FOR THE MONEY: Troy Ashton and Brent Forman, owners of Ashton-Forman building, say they only wish they were paid what tradies are accused of charging in Gympie region.

GYMPIE builders Troy Ashton and Brent Forman say they only wish they were guilty of charging the rates attributed to the region's trades persons in a recent survey.

Service agency firm, serviceseeking.com.au, says Gympie region tradies are charging about $76 an hour, 13 per cent up on rate quotes in Brisbane.

The company says Cairns, Sunshine Coast and Gympie pay the most for skilled work.

But the tradies involved say they only wish they were making that kind of money.

"That's for small call-out jobs for plumbing emergencies or other urgent work,” Brent Forman said.

"You would expect those urgent, small jobs, to cost more, because the work is not constant,” said Troy Ashton.

"They charge a call-out fee and they have to accept that the job is small and involves travelling.

"We wouldn't get contracts if we charged like that,” the two registered Gympie builders agreed.

"We're different,” Mr Ashton said, on behalf of all the tradies, like builders, who tend to rely on bigger, longer running jobs.

"Sometimes you get asked to quote on a job, so you go out and inspect it.

"If you don't get the job, you don't get paid for the travel or the time, because most people don't charge to quote.

"We've only been going since December, pretty much looking after all the jobs the big guys don't want to deal with.”

And that, according to Mr Forman, is the kind of work, where there is something difficult or fiddly, that they can do.

But they defend the rates charged by tradies who, they point out, have a lot of hidden costs, unknown to people who get paid regular wages.

"We've got a tool trailer each, and they are each loaded with gear.

"Each trailer has about $20,000 to $30,000 worth of gear. It's like a hardware store on wheels,” Mr Ashton said.

"We have to have a range of fasteners and fixings. You can't run off to the store all the time.

"These nail guns cost about $2000 each, but they mean we can deliver a lot more work in an hour,” he said.