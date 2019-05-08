William teases ‘sleep-deprived’ brother

PRINCE William jokingly welcomed his brother to the world of parenting, with relations between the supposedly feuding foursome looking rosy following the birth of Baby Sussex.

After Prince Harry happily confessed off-camera that he had only had two hours' sleep since wife Meghan Markle went into labour, Wills took the opportunity to tease his sibling.

The Duke of Cambridge said he and Kate were "absolutely thrilled" and looking forward to seeing the newborn in the next few days "when he's quietened down", as they launched a regatta in Greenwich.

But he couldn't resist laughing at his younger brother, just like old times. "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother to the sleep-deprivation society that is parenting," he said, drawing a smile from the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked in high spirits in a striped top and black pants.

"With Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air," she said.

William laughed that he would have "plenty of advice" for the new parents, but added, "no, I wish him all the best and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that."

Meanwhile the Queen was quizzed about the latest addition to the family by former Canadian prime minister Jean Chretien at a lunch for members of the Order of Merit at Windsor Castle.

"Life is good for Your Majesty?" Mr Chretien asked.

The smiling Queen replied: "Yes, thank you."

Kate looked in high spirits as she and Prince William launched the Kings Cup Regatta at Greenwich, in London. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Congratulations. Another great-grandchild!" he added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s move away from Kensington Palace fuelled speculation about a rift between the royal couples. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen replied: "Yes, I know."

She was then asked, "how many of them have you got now?" and answered, "eight".

Prince Charles has also spoken publicly for the first time about the birth, saying he was "delighted" at the arrival of his latest grandchild. "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return," Charles said during an official visit to Germany with Camilla.

Kate and William earlier expressed their joy over the new arrival in a sweet Instagram post, after suggestions the arrival of Meghan and Prince Harry's baby could help end the couples' reported "feud".

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family," they said in a post on the Kensington Royal account.

Baby Sussex's birth in the early hours of Monday morning saw champagne popping on the streets of Windsor, the Duke of Sussex addressing the media with a massive smile on his face, and pure joy echoing across the world.

The arrival of Meghan and Harry's first child could be the glue that brings them closer to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who live just half-an-hour's drive away at Kensington Palace.

Kate and William were among the first to be informed, along with a handful of other royals, and congratulated the new parents in a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Rumours of a feud between the princes and their wives have dogged the ‘fab four’. Picture: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

Relations have appeared strained in recent times, with Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, abandoning their home next door to Kate, 37, and Wills, 36, in London to move to Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Rumours of the rift have driven a wedge between the "fab four", who are so popular with the public but reportedly very different. But in becoming parents to a little boy, who is yet to appear in public, the Sussexes instantly have something more in common with the Cambridges.

Kate and William's children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1, will be the perfect playmates for their new cousin. While the couple is not expected to be named as godparents, they could be a great support to the new parents, who are reportedly not hiring a nanny.

Few details are known as to the baby's name, title, and where the family will be based long-term, but they are set to appear together in the next few days. The bookmakers' favourite names include Arthur, Albert, James, Phillip and Alexander.

It is a very different start to parenthood than the one the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge experienced on the steps of the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital, and we are likely to see the break with tradition continue. They will, however, face the same pressures and scrutiny as new parents that Kate and William will be best able to relate to.

Meghan intends to return to public duties in a few months after finishing her maternity leave. Until then, she has her mother Doria Ragland by her side at Frogmore Cottage. Ms Ragland is said to be "overjoyed" at the arrival of her first grandchild.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly very different.

But the baby's maternal grandfather was notably absent, with Thomas Markle alienated from the couple after his antagonistic comments to the media. Mr Markle told TMZ he would not head to the UK to meet his grandson, with the gossip site reporting this was because he was "persona non grata" and in the "cone of silence".

New reports suggest palace aides are drawing up plans to hand the couple a major international job in Africa after the birth of their child, with Harry's advisers allegedly working on a "bespoke" role for the couple that will combine charity work with a role promoting Britain.

However, a royal spokesperson has since clarified to Hello! magazine that "no decision" had yet been made about any potential overseas postings.

Prince Harry and Kate’s cheerful display at the Anzac Day Service at London’s Westminster Abbey suggested an improvement in relations. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

There were also reports of the couple buying a second home in Los Angeles.

The newest little royal hasn't automatically been born into a title, despite dad Harry's "prince" status. According to King George V's 1917 decree, only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales' eldest son (so Prince George) was entitled to be called His Royal Highness and a Prince.

In late 2012, the Queen amended the rule, declaring that all of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children would be titled HRH, either prince or princess.

At that time, the ruling didn't apply to any of Prince Harry's children - so unless a change is made, this new bub will be styled as Lord Mountbatten-Windsor and the Earl of Dumbarton. Harry himself has indicated he wants his children to have as normal lives as possible.