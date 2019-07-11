How many homes Gympie needs to meet population demands

There needs to be more than 350 house approvals every year to keep Gympie on track to meet expected population growth.

A MINOR slowdown in building approvals is not enough to knock the Gympie region off pace to meet its growing population demands.

Gympie Regional Council has revealed the magic number of new houses needed over the next 15 years to meet the population growth is 5285.

This equates to 352 houses a year - and the latest building approval numbers shows the region is on track.

Since 2014-15, an average of 321 new dwellings have been given the tick of approval every year.

And although there has been a slight dip in the past two years, the Gympie region is still operating in its own world.

"We're bucking the trends across Australia,” Mayor Mick Curran said, referring to a downturn in approvals recorded around Queensland and Australia.

These included a 5.6 per cent Australia-wide fall in April and another 3.2 per cent drop in May on the figures reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Cr Curran said there were several factors potentially playing a part in the slowed approval numbers.

This included uncertainty caused by promises made by parties during a "very long federal election” and tightened bank regulations in the wake of the Royal Commission.

But even with these challenges, Cr Curran said the numbers show a clear trend.

"People are wanting to come here,” he said.

"That's where council has a very important role in being an enabler by making sure our infrastructure around roads, sewerage and water is developed and that social infrastructure... such as the aquatic centre, the equestrian centre at Kilkivan... and of course the Rattler (is in place).”

The region's 321 average approval figure is well below its five-year pre-GFC rate, when an average of 558 houses were approved each year.