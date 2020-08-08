How ‘maggots’ are ruining Cooloola Coast camping paradise

PARADISE: Teewah Beach is a campers paradise, but some campers are leaving behind piles of rubbish, including broken chairs and gazebos, ruining it for the rest and potentially threatning the continuation of access to the pristine environment.

PARADISE: Teewah Beach is a campers paradise, but some campers are leaving behind piles of rubbish, including broken chairs and gazebos, ruining it for the rest and potentially threatning the continuation of access to the pristine environment.

A FACEBOOK post has sparked debate again over the ongoing issue of appalling littering at Teewah Beach, with some people calling for numbered sites to be introduced to track litterbugs.

Greg Anderson, who has been visiting Teewah Beach for more than 30 years, said his experience with finding rubbish left behind by others visitors saddened his trips.

“We took the caravan up last week for five days before the wind hit. Awsome trip with the kids and had a ball,” he posted to Facebook page I Love Teewah Beach.

“The only thing that saddened our family trip was these friggin maggots that leave their rubbish behind.

UPDATE: A young Mary Valley man remains critical following a horror crash in Imbil on Thursday night

“We took out more of other people’s rubbish than our own, truly disheartening.”

Mr Anderson said Teewah Beach had always had a litter issue but he had seen it becoming a bigger issue over the last couple of years.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“There are enough bins but they can sometimes be full after a weekend,” he said.

RUBBISH ISSUE: These photos were taken in March at Teewah. Locals believes more needs to be done to deter litter bugs from dumping rubbish along Teewah Beach. Photo: Angela Robinson March 2020

“It’s also an issue of toilet paper everywhere... it’s probably time for a couple of toilets to be installed to help prevent this problem as well.”

Some residents and visitors on the Facebook page called for numbered sites to be introduced so litterers could be tracked down.

Jesse Lines posted “there should be numbered sites that you book. It should also list the amount of people each side of you as well so a family doesn’t end up next to some kind of party.”

Cody Guess said, “As s--- as it would be maybe have designated numbered camp areas at Teewah. At least then if you see rubbish left at a site you can report it and perpetrators can be fined.”

Mr Anderson did not think numbered sites would solve the issue, but said there were other options.

RUBBISH ISSUE: Locals believes more needs to be done to deter litter bugs from dumping rubbish along Teewah Beach. Photo: Angela Robinson MARCH 2020

“Due to constant changing conditions up there I don’t think numbered sites would work but maybe more bins and heftier fines, and more patrols,” he said.

Mr Anderson said it was not just toilet paper and food rubbish left behind, he has also seen fire bags full of rubbish, empty cans, makeshift camping toilets, broken chairs, and broken gazebos.

“What shocked me the most last week was an old couple in a rodeo ute, who camped next to us, left their rubbish behind,” Mr Anderson said.

“I’d always assumed a lot of young people were maybe more responsible for that behaviour.

“Glass in fires has become more regular which concerns us being barefoot with young children.”

The problem of littering on Teewah Beach is not new and now locals and visitors are concerned the innapropriate behaviour of a few is going to “lock everyone out” of the beach.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers patrolled Teewah Beach regularly to monitor visitor behaviour and promote minimal impact camping.

RUBBISH ISSUE: Locals believes more needs to be done to deter litter bugs from dumping rubbish along Teewah Beach. Photo: Angela Robinson

“Minimal impact camping includes the concept of leaving only footprints and removing your own rubbish from the park,” the spokesperson said.

“The majority of visitors to our national parks and recreation areas do the right thing, but unfortunately some don’t and rangers issue on the spot fines.

“QPWS is currently considering a number of options to aid management of beach camping and enhance the camping experience for visitors.

“QPWS urges everyone who visits Teewah Beach to look after the environment by taking out what you bring in, and that means removing their rubbish from the park.

“People should follow the general rules for minimising waste including to reuse, reduce and recycle.”