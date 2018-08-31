How long you'll wait for surgery at Gympie Hospital

GYMPIE residents needing elective surgery are more likely to wait beyond the clinically recommended timeframe than those in other regional centres.

However, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service executive director medical services Dr Piotr Swierkowski predicted there would be no patients waiting outside recommended treatment times from now.

A special NewsRegional analysis of surgical data for 15 major hospitals in Queensland shows Gympie Hospital is one of the worst when it comes to meeting recommended surgical timeframes.

The hospital struggled to treat all of its elective surgery patients within the recommended timeframes in the 12 months to March 31.

Those requiring general surgery were the worst hit - each month patients waited longer than they should.

The worst month was December when only 33.3 per cent of patients were treated on time.

The hospital also missed gynaecological and orthopedic timeframes.

Across the year, the hospital performed 523 elective surgeries - 233 general, 124 gynaecological and 74 orthopedic operations.

Some Gympie patients can wait more than four months for elective surgery with the longest delay being for gynaecological operations.

Gympie Hospital is run by SCHHS and Dr Swierkowski said 98 per cent of category one patients, 84 per cent of category two patients and 97 per cent of category three patients were treated on time as of June 5, 2018 across the service's catchment area.

"To reduce our elective surgery wait times we have used a number of different strategies and these have been successful in reducing the waiting lists in the various specialities including pediatric, vascular and ophthalmology," Dr Swierkowski said.

Demand on our hospital emergency department continues to grow. MJFelt

Pressure on our emergency departments

GYMPIE residents are waiting up to 19 minutes in the emergency department before receiving medical attention.

Queensland Health data for May shows there were 2408 emergency department presentations at Gympie Hospital - a decrease of 1 per cent on the previous month.

About 80 per cent of patients were treated within the recommended timeframe.

The median wait time was 14 minutes and non-urgent patients were waiting up to 19 minutes.

"One hundred per cent of our sickest (category one) patients are treated within clinically recommended wait times at all our emergency departments," SCHHS executive director medical services Dr Piotr Swierkowski said.

"We acknowledge that some patients who are less sick may have to wait longer than recommended for treatment.

"In an effort to further improve the level of care for our community, SCUH will continue its planned, staged expansion until 2021."

-NewsRegional

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistics for Gympie Hospital

Maximum emergency department wait in May 2018: 19 minutes.

Emergency department presentations in May 2018: 2408.

Number of elective surgery operations in the 12 months to March 31: 523.

Source: Queensland Health