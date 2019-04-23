'How long will Coondoo Bridge last before it collapses?'

Concerned Cooloola Cove resident Les Cravigan says something needs to be done about the Coondoo Bridge before it collapses.

Concerned Cooloola Cove resident Les Cravigan says something needs to be done about the Coondoo Bridge before it collapses. Scott Kovacevic

Letter to the editor:

TODAY I received mail from Llew O'Brien about improving access to the Cooloola Coast.

The Coondoo Creek Bridge, which is still at 60kph an hour, has caused concern.

This was shown by Mr O'Brien putting $5 million towards it, but what is stopping it?

A frog, a bird or a Green?

Llew O'Brien at the Coondoo creek on Tin Can Bay rd. Renee Albrecht

Mr O'Brien says that it is Gympie Regional Council's job to seal the road north from Noosa.

Did he speak to the council prior to putting a 1.9 km bitumened road in?

Why are we the lowest socioeconomic area in Queensland?

The Nationals have been in power for a long time and we are losing our talented youth because on no employment.

What must we do to build our area?

Or should we stay the way we are and lose our ability to be a people?

Les Cravigan,

Cooloola Cove