How long children should remain in booster seats

WE teach our children early in life that rules are set for a reason, but sadly there are some parents who don't lead by example and disregard or ignore the legislation in place to protect their most precious cargo - the little people in their lives.

I recently witnessed a car full of children bouncing around the back seat of a moving car, clearly unrestrained, outside a school.

As a parent myself, I know all too well how our lives get busy and car boots fill up with school bags and sporting gear, but a restraint in your back seat should be a priority. The next step should be ensuring it's the right one.

In addition to the child restraint legislation, at RACQ Motoring Advice, we recommend parents keep their children in booster seats until they're at least 145 centimetres tall before transitioning to an adult seat - but this is just a guide, as it also depends on the size of the child's seated height.

Breaking the rules and having unrestrained children in a vehicle can see you cop a $391 fine and three demerit points, for each child not properly restrained. Do this or something like it again within one year and you'll get double demerits, but more importantly, breaking this rule could also cost a life.