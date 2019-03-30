How Lodder continued Cavs winning streak
Basketball: Kobe Lodder plotted 28 of the Cavliers' 62 points in an upset victory over one of the newly formed all-girl team, the Raptors.
Cavliers cruised to a 62-17 win.
Put together to help grow the sport for female players in the Cooloola Coast, the young but vastly improving Raptors struggled early against the undefeated Cavliers.
Although Lodder scored nearly half his team's points, he dished out a handful of assists help rookie Balin Nash add another 8 points.
Both Aaryanna Jones and Ella Noble led the Raptors with 6 points each.
The other all-girl team the Saints took on the Celtics who were looking for their first victory of the season.
The Celtics, struggling early in the season and generally out-sized on the court, have shown great improvement in the last couple of weeks.
The Saints had a very well-balanced attack and it showed on the scoresheet, as Jenna Dibsdale-Godwin and Ashlyn Steele scored 14 and 10 points respectively in their 45-16 victory.
Coach Peter Fryer has noticed a more positive attitude on the floor, which in turn is giving them a better outcome.
However, the Saints showed little to no signs of sympathy, as they shut out the much younger and smaller Celtics in the second half.
The Celtics depended on Joshua Devereaux for scoring (12 points) but it was great defence by Jessee Fryer that was a stand-out for the green-and-white.
In a battle for second spot on the ladder, the Warriors looked to have it in the bag, coming out fighting into a 14-point lead by the middle of the game against the Thunder.
In a final quarter showdown, the Warriors proved too strong and secured second place with a 45-44 point victory.
Brodie Brown controlled the tempo of the game in the first half scoring 12 points and dominating the offensive boards.
At the start of the third quarter, the Thunder bolted out quickly and reduced the deficit to only nine going into the final stanza. Warriors Jack Elson netted 10 points in the final 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, rookie sensation Tyler Paull hit a late three-pointer to add to his 10 points to bring Thunder to within one point of the Warriors, but time ran out.