How locals corrected this ‘disgusting’ sign

A RACIST sign erected near a prominent Far Northern tourist attraction has been corrected by locals.

A sign declaring "multiculturalism destroys Australia" was erected recently at the Daintree River ferry turn-off, along Mossman-Daintree Rd.

However, locals fearing tourists may think the worse of the region, crossed out "multiculturalism", replacing the word with "racism."

Douglas Shire Mayor Julia Leu said the original sign was "absolutely disgusting" and had no place in the shire.

"I applaud the residents who fixed the sign, and I can confidently say Douglas Shire is the most welcoming region in the country" she said.

"We embrace people who come here from different countries, whether they are travellers or permanent residents."

She said the shire recently held its largest citizenship ceremony in history, with 33 new citizens officially welcomed from across the globe.

"With more than 20 per cent of residents who live in the Douglas Shire from overseas, we are actually sitting above the FNQ average for cultural diversity, and this number continues to grow," she said.