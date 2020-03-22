Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SES volunteers were part of the group that searched for a missing man at Bullyard on Saturday.
SES volunteers were part of the group that searched for a missing man at Bullyard on Saturday.
News

AERIAL FOOTAGE: How LifeFlight found missing man at Bullyard

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 1:54 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue released video footage of the moment when they found a man who went missing on Saturday morning.

The man, aged in his 80s, was seen walking from a Bullyard address at 8am.

Police initiated a ground search and were quickly joined by officers on trail bikes, State Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service personnel to look through surrounding bushland.

The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called in to assist the search at 10.30, and searched the area from above for almost two hours without any sighting.

With concern for the man's wellbeing growing, the chopper refuelled and was redeployed to the area at 1.30pm.

It continued searching the area for over an hour before catching sight of the man near a road, three kilometres from the location he was last seen.

The man was taken to the emergency service command area and was treated by paramedics, however there were no reports of any injuries.

 

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five new Coast coronavirus cases confirmed

        premium_icon Five new Coast coronavirus cases confirmed

        News 37 new cases have been reported in Queensland.

        Curran calls coronavirus crisis meeting

        premium_icon Curran calls coronavirus crisis meeting

        News The Local Disaster Management group is also set to meet this week.

        Council closes libraries in coronavirus fight

        premium_icon Council closes libraries in coronavirus fight

        News The move comes as the council also suspends all volunteer activities.

        Council’s ’unprecedented’ call in face of COVID-19

        premium_icon Council’s ’unprecedented’ call in face of COVID-19

        News ‘We want to continue to serve our community, but if that puts our volunteers and...