Secret to Kim’s insane Met Gala outfit

The sight of Kim Kardashian's seemingly impossible curves at this week's Met Gala restarted a years-old crazy rumour about the reality star.

Now, as far as we know, Kim hasn't had her ribs removed to give herself a tinier waist.

Instead, Kardashian - an enthusiastic fan of waist trainers - achieved the look with the help of one very strong corset and a dedicated team of helpers, as revealed in a behind-the-scenes video shot for Vogue. The way she tells it, it doesn't seem to have made for a very enjoyable Met Gala.

"Anna (Wintour): If I don't sit down for dinner, you'll know why," Kim announces as she struggles to sit down in the tight corset she'll be wearing underneath her outfit.

Kim says she plans to mingle all night rather than try sitting at her table.

Next come a team of three helpers to get her into the wet-look silicone Thierry Mugler dress.

"I've never seen a team like this before. This is like beyond what I ever thought couture was," she marvels.

Kim reveals it had long been a dream of hers to attend the Met Gala - and says even now as a seasoned pro, the event still fills her with nerves.

Corset's on — and she can't really sit down.

"This is probably as nerve-racking as my wedding … I get so nervous for the Met. I got three facials in about a week-and-a-half. I got a spray tan, I got a Korean spa scrub … every single day, whatever beauty treatment you can think of, I did it," she says of her preparations.

As her team put the finishing touches on her look, Kim sheds a bit more light on how her Met Gala will play out.

First up: She won't be able to go to the bathroom without causing major costuming problems. "Wish me luck - I won't be able to pee for about four hours, so we're coming up with a plan of what we do in case of emergency," she says.

Dress on — now for hair and make-up.

She doesn't elaborate on that plan but says it may have to be put to use - she gets a nervous bladder at events like this.

Even getting to the venue is a mission: the KUWTK star has to travel in a van large enough so she can stand up while holding onto a pole for stability.

Special transportation: A van Kim can stand up in.

And Kim also offers an explanation for her husband Kanye West's disappointingly bland look for the camp-themed gala, revealing two days out, he still didn't know what he'd be wearing. She says he considers himself as her plus-one this year so wants to "fade out in the background" and be a support for her.

Kanye wanted to ‘fade out in the background’. Mission accomplished. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim also reveals she has grand plans for the morning after her night of discomfort:

"I am going to eat doughnuts tomorrow. I have a delivery at 8.30 in the morning of my favourite doughnuts from New York. I eat a dozen by myself - they're mini. A dozen equals, like, one regular doughnut."

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video below:

.