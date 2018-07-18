How Julia Lawrence's passion for rugby league was started

LEGEND: Cowboys and JT supporter Julia Lawrence can't wait for Thurston's visit.

LEGEND: Cowboys and JT supporter Julia Lawrence can't wait for Thurston's visit. Renee Albrecht

Rugby League: As The Gympie Times successful campaigning to get Johnathan Thurston to Gympie, junior league fans are not the only ones excited for the December visit from the legend.

Local Cowboys and JT supporter Julia Lawrence could not be more pleased when she heard the news.

JT dinkus

"It is great. He is young, good looking and a lovely man, who has done so much for football and for kids,” she said.

"You can't go past him. He is a clean player and has a great following.

Successful campaign which got JT to Gympie.

"All the kids love him, it doesn't matter who you are or who you talk to.”

Lawrence's following for the sport comes from her son and despite only putting on the footy boots once, she loves watching the game.

What Jt's visit would mean for Gympie.

"My interest in football started through my son Andrew and my grandchildren,” she said.

"I played one game of football in my life and that was in Darwin. It was against the Aboriginal women, they beat us by a mile.”

Gympie Devils juniors say what they admire most about JT.

"We have a lot to offer and JT has a lot of respect and a following here,” she said.

The first story which started the campaign.

"It is up to the people to show their interest in him by turning up on the night and a friendly smile every time they see him.”

Tickets are in three options $49, $99 or a $199. Buy tickets at www.majoreventscompany.com/shows