LEGEND: Cowboys and JT supporter Julia Lawrence can't wait for Thurston's visit.
LEGEND: Cowboys and JT supporter Julia Lawrence can't wait for Thurston's visit. Renee Albrecht
How Julia Lawrence's passion for rugby league was started

Rebecca Singh
18th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

Rugby League: As The Gympie Times successful campaigning to get Johnathan Thurston to Gympie, junior league fans are not the only ones excited for the December visit from the legend.

Local Cowboys and JT supporter Julia Lawrence could not be more pleased when she heard the news.

"It is great. He is young, good looking and a lovely man, who has done so much for football and for kids,” she said.

"You can't go past him. He is a clean player and has a great following.

"All the kids love him, it doesn't matter who you are or who you talk to.”

Lawrence's following for the sport comes from her son and despite only putting on the footy boots once, she loves watching the game.

"My interest in football started through my son Andrew and my grandchildren,” she said.

"I played one game of football in my life and that was in Darwin. It was against the Aboriginal women, they beat us by a mile.”

"We have a lot to offer and JT has a lot of respect and a following here,” she said.

"It is up to the people to show their interest in him by turning up on the night and a friendly smile every time they see him.”

Tickets are in three options $49, $99 or a $199. Buy tickets at www.majoreventscompany.com/shows

