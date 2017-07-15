How is council doing? Random poll reveals your thoughts

RESIDENTS would re-elect their councillors, despite less than half of them being happy with the job they're doing.

This was the result from a random phone poll of 100 Gympie region residents conducted recently by The Gympie Times.

According to the poll, 45% of respondents said they were happy with the job Gympie Regional Council was doing.

Almost one third said they were unhappy, and a quarter were undecided about the job the council was doing.

Pie chart of council popularity. Contributed

Despite this ambivalence, 54% said they would still vote the same way if a council election was held next week.

In undoubtedly good news for Mayor Mick Curran, 69% of respondents knew who he was.

Also, slightly more than half said they were happy with the job he was doing, 23% were unhappy and 24% were unsure of how he was doing in the role.

Now, for the feedback:

The good

"They're doing alright, I think a lot of the criticism can be a little too much - we just need to calm down."

"There seems to be more talk about growing things like tourism which I think is good."

"I am happy with them, I know there is a lot of people jumping up and down but all they do is hurt their feet."

"I'm happy with the local government policies towards the library, progress with the swimming pool and with the JP call-in centres."

The bad

"My husband and I pay more in rates here than my parents do in the city. I don't really see how we get value for money here."

"If housing wasn't so cheap here there is no way young people could afford to move here. It is just a blessing you can still get a house for under 300,000. If that was not the case Gympie would be a ghost town."

"Our roads in the Widgee area are disgusting. It was 100 times better when we were part of the Kilkivan Shire."

"Rates and rubbish - that's all they're interested in and we're paying more and more every six months for them. The road outside my house is s**t."

The ambivalent

"Not happy with the changes to the transfer station hours. I feel regional areas are not being heard."

"I thought I was happy, but have concerns about the pool spending."

"They have done a few strange things with the dumps."

"What is the drawcard for young people to come to Gympie and the Coast?"