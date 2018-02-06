How is Cogan St more dangerous than other intersections?

IT IS hard to find fault with a couple of letters in the past week querying the Black Spot funding granted to Gympie Regional Council to upgrade the Cogan St/Station Rd intersection.

While it would be counter productive to criticise the upgrade of any dangerous intersections in our region, it's hard to fathom how Cogan St leap-frogged that ghastly, blind intersection just a few hundred metres away, at the top of Crescent Rd where it becomes Mellor St and intersects with Lady Mary Tce.

The council cites Black Spot criteria, and several incidents at the Cogan St intersection that elevated its danger as a Black Spot, and traffic through there has increased since the aquatic centre.

But wouldn't a great deal of that traffic also have to navigate the dreaded Mellor St/ Lady Mary Tce intersection? And what of those equally appalling, busy intersections at and Lawrence and Channon Sts and the top of Caledonia Hill and Calton Hill?

I am not across the intricacies of what goes on within the halls of bureaucracy where decisions are made on who gets what; so there may be some major detail I am overlooking. But no matter how I try I just can't fathom it. To be honest, I had to ask where Cogan St was when I first heard it was to get a $750,000 roundabout.