Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard Fowler, former Gold FM brekkie radio king, now at 94.1FM is gutted at his near-miss in the $80m Oz Lotto draw. Picture Glenn Hampson
Richard Fowler, former Gold FM brekkie radio king, now at 94.1FM is gutted at his near-miss in the $80m Oz Lotto draw. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

‘How I nearly got $40m lotto ticket’

by Ryan Keen and James Hall
26th Jun 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast radio star is lamenting his near miss on last night's giant $80m Oz Lotto jackpot.

The 94.1 FM community radio announcer, who spent decades ruling the airwaves at Gold FM, told listeners he bought his ticket at the same place as one of last night's two winners.

Fowler, who had predicted a Gold Coast winner earlier in the week, purchased his at Robina Town Centre's NewsXpress the same morning a Sunshine Coast man bought a winning Quick Pick there.

Richard Fowler. Picture Glenn Hampson
Richard Fowler. Picture Glenn Hampson


The latter picked up $40 million for his troubles, a half share in the first prize.

Fowler told the Gold Coast Bulletin this morning: "True story. Bought a ticket yesterday at Robina and they sold the winning ticket - but not to me."

The eye-watering sum was the third highest prize up for grabs in the game's 25-year history.

The winning numbers were 42, 35, 29, 19, 36, 14, 25. Supplementary numbers: 13, 1.

The other winner was a mum from Ipswich, who bought her entry online at thelott.com.

As well as winning the coveted division one prize, the male winner's System-8 QuickPick entry also won division three seven times, bolstering his total prize to $40,028,726.60.

"I think I know what you're calling about," the man told TheLott. "It's just fantastic. That's very exciting.

"I was watching YouTube and thought I should check my entry. I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe it.

"I'm shocked to be honest. But extremely excited and grateful."

More Stories

editors picks gold coast lotto millionaire win

Top Stories

    15 things on the agenda for today's Gympie council meeting

    premium_icon 15 things on the agenda for today's Gympie council meeting

    Council News This year's expected budget deficit has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's general meeting, which also includes road and development issues.

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:27 AM
    • 1 LYNW4
    GYMPIE PYRAMID: New Wit-boooka trespass case ends

    premium_icon GYMPIE PYRAMID: New Wit-boooka trespass case ends

    News Other charges follow the Gympie Regional Council 'melee' trial

    It's obvious what this anonymous letter to Mayor really is

    premium_icon It's obvious what this anonymous letter to Mayor really is

    News OPINION: My friends and I had a good laugh

    • 26th Jun 2019 8:51 AM
    Gympie man jailed for 'frightening' Maccas carpark threats

    premium_icon Gympie man jailed for 'frightening' Maccas carpark threats

    News He rang the victim the next day and made more threats.