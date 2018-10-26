How hot it will get every hour in Gympie today

SCORCHER FRIDAY: The map above shows Gympie will bear the brunt of some hot weather which is set to break a four year record.

SCORCHER FRIDAY: The map above shows Gympie will bear the brunt of some hot weather which is set to break a four year record. Higgins Storm Chasing

NO doubt you've heard it's going to be a scorcher in Gympie today, but just when will the hottest part of the day hit?

According to detailed Bureau of Meteorology predictions, 1pm will see the height of the heat kick in at 36C, with it expected be 31C already by 10am this morning.

Relief from the heat is not likely to come until after 7pm or later tonight.

Today's temperature in Gympie:

9am: 29C

10am: 31C

11am: 33C

12 noon: 35C

1pm: 36C

2pm:35C

3pm: 34C

4pm: 32C

5pm: 30C

6pm 28C

7pm: 26C

8pm: 24C

9pm: 23 C

Today's' scorcher is predicted to be at least 7C more than the average for this time of year, soaring ahead of a southerly change.

"It really is heatwave conditions,” BoM forecaster Gabriel Branescu said.

"Sunny conditions and dry air are arriving from the west causing temperatures to go up.”

HOT, HOT, HOT: The next three days are expected to reach above average temperatures in Gympie. Contributed

He said while today's conditions were caused by a combination of dry air, clear skies and a warm northerly flow, the early onset of hot days today could be more of a habit in the next coming months.

Tomorrow is predicted to reach 31C in Gympie before bouncing back to 34C on Sunday.

There is a chance of showers and a thunderstorm in the Wide Bay region this afternoon.