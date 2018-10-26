Menu
SCORCHER FRIDAY: The map above shows Gympie will bear the brunt of some hot weather which is set to break a four year record.
How hot it will get every hour in Gympie today

Frances Klein
by
26th Oct 2018 9:17 AM

NO doubt you've heard it's going to be a scorcher in Gympie today, but just when will the hottest part of the day hit?

According to detailed Bureau of Meteorology predictions, 1pm will see the height of the heat kick in at 36C, with it expected be 31C already by 10am this morning.

Relief from the heat is not likely to come until after 7pm or later tonight.

Today's temperature in Gympie:

  • 9am: 29C
  • 10am: 31C
  • 11am: 33C
  • 12 noon: 35C
  • 1pm: 36C
  • 2pm:35C
  • 3pm: 34C
  • 4pm: 32C
  • 5pm: 30C
  • 6pm 28C
  • 7pm: 26C
  • 8pm: 24C
  • 9pm: 23 C

Today's' scorcher is predicted to be at least 7C more than the average for this time of year, soaring ahead of a southerly change.

"It really is heatwave conditions,” BoM forecaster Gabriel Branescu said.

"Sunny conditions and dry air are arriving from the west causing temperatures to go up.”

HOT, HOT, HOT: The next three days are expected to reach above average temperatures in Gympie.
He said while today's conditions were caused by a combination of dry air, clear skies and a warm northerly flow, the early onset of hot days today could be more of a habit in the next coming months.

Tomorrow is predicted to reach 31C in Gympie before bouncing back to 34C on Sunday.

There is a chance of showers and a thunderstorm in the Wide Bay region this afternoon.

