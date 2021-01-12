Helicopter inspections used to check power network

Boompa will be one of the places where helicopter inspections of powerlines will be carried out.

Helicopter inspections will be carried out in the coming months to inspect powerlines, including in parts of the Fraser Coast.

Powerlink executive general manager operations and service delivery Gary Edwards said the inspections were essential to Powerlink's ongoing maintenance program to ensure the transmission network was reliable and safe for almost five million Queenslanders.

"Our aim is to be as quick and non-disruptive as we can when completing these inspections," Mr Edwards said.

"We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near our transmission lines while this essential work is carried out.

"We appreciate their co-operation and patience."

Mr Edwards said during the aerial inspections, the helicopter pilot would endeavour to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops.

"Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines," he said.

Mr Edwards said Powerlink was aware that low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock and encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact Powerlink for further information.

Inspections will take place from January to March in areas including covering Apple Tree Creek, Argoon, Boompa, Booyal, Boynewood, Cania, Dallarnil, Dalysford, Durong, Eidsvold, Eidsvold West, Ellesmere, Gaeta, Gin Gin, Glenrae, Horse Camp, Ironpot, Kinnoul, Kumbia, Lawgi Dawes, Lower Wonga, Maidenwell, Moolboolaman, Moonford, Morganville, Mount Murchison, Tellebang, Theebine, Valentine Plains, Wallaville and Woolooga where Powerlink's Queensland network is located.