How Gympie’s reputation is changing in the state’s southeast

Mayor Glen Hartwig says Gympie’s reputation in the state’s southeast is changing as more and more people move her and discover what Gympie is really about.

A message from Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig

Happy New Year to all residents and visitors to the region.

I hope it has been a time to spend with the people that matter most to you and has allowed you to recharge and re-energise for 2021.

It’s is fair to say that 2020 was a different year than most would have expected and I hope that this new year will be very different to the one past.

There is much activity around the region and the commencement of the bypass will be a wonderful benefit to Gympie city.

Mr Hartwig says the council will continue to transition to greater transparency and openness in 2021.

Council will continue its work to streamline and improve productivity.

A panel is currently conducting interviews for key roles within the organisation.

These appointments will help shape the organisation as we continue to transition to greater accountability and openness.

Councillors look forward to announcements in the near future.

Gympie’s reputation in the southeast corner is changing as people relocate here and find out what we all know; this is the best place to live with the most wonderful caring people.

Council looks forward to working for you over the next 12 months.

It will be challenging but we are excited about what the future holds for the region.