Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui QRL Media
News

How Gympie's powerhouse Tino is a step closer to big break

Rebecca Singh
by
15th May 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's Melbourne Storm hopeful Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is closer to his NRL debut after being named on the extended bench.

Fa'asuamaleaui returned back to the Sunshine Coast Falcons side this year and coach Eric Smith said he had been rewarded for his good form.

"He has been outstanding, playing that interchange role,” Smith said.

"He was rewarded for his good form when he was selected for the Queensland residents side on the weekend and got good minutes.”

Smith said the Gympie products best attribute was his attack.

"For a guy his size, he has good footwork and his attacking carries have been outstanding and he has been a handful for opposition sides,” he said.

"His run metres are always phenomenal. He has things to work on but he is still very young and with how fast he has risen through the ranks, I can only see he is going to continue to rise.

"An NRL debut is not to far away. He's been playing good footy against seasoned NRL players. I can only imagine what he will do once he has made his debut.”

The Storm hosts the Wests Tigers tonight at 7.50pm.

gympie sport melbourne storm nrl rugby league sunshine coast falcons
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    News Your taste buds will travel to the four corners on the earth at this years Gympie Show

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    News Things were in full swing at the Gympie Showgrounds today

    Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    premium_icon Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    News Council staff say feedback 'strongly supports' the move