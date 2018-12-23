How Gympie's own warrior made his charge for Queensland
RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's Brad Kennedy was a talented centre in his prime, but his greatest memory remains playing at Lang Park (Suncorp Stadium).
Kennedy played four games for Queensland and his biggest regret still remains that he was not in the winning side in the 1978 series.
"I won't forget walking on the field and looking at the opposition's backline,” he said. "They had Tommy Raudonikis, Bob Fulton, Steve Rogers, Eric Grothe Sr, Larry Corowa, Mark Harris and Michael Cronin.
"A lot of them were my heroes and it was unreal. When you consider it, I have had harder games against the local rep games in Gympie, but the difference was the speed of the game.”
The Queenslanders went down in that game but it was the second game that Kennedy wishes could have been a different result.
"We could have won this game. It was 10-9, the final hooter went and we were in prime position to kick and level the score, but we didn't get there,” he said.
"My one regret was not winning a game against people of that calibre, just to say we won against them.”
With plenty of highlights from his career, the game that stood out for Kennedy was in 1977, Gympie versus Sunshine Coast.
"It was the toughest game I ever played, it was played over two days. It was played on a Saturday for a Wide Bay trial and it was brutal because of the circumstances. I can't remember the score or who won, there was not much in the result.
"Defenders from both sides were throwing their body in the way of attackers to defend the try line. I walked off the field late in the second half and got 12 stitches above my eye.”
Kennedy scored "plenty of tries” on the field but it was not a figure he was counting.
"It was a team effort to get the individual over the line,” he said. "Many people who have not scored as many tries have had a far greater role in the team.”