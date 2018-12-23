How Gympie's own warrior made his charge for Queensland

LEGENDS: The two Queensland representatives John Tobin and Brad Kennedy re-enact their famous pose at the 40th anniversary of the Brothers Rugby League Club's 1978 premiership.

LEGENDS: The two Queensland representatives John Tobin and Brad Kennedy re-enact their famous pose at the 40th anniversary of the Brothers Rugby League Club's 1978 premiership. Josh Preston

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's Brad Kennedy was a talented centre in his prime, but his greatest memory remains playing at Lang Park (Suncorp Stadium).

Kennedy played four games for Queensland and his biggest regret still remains that he was not in the winning side in the 1978 series.

"I won't forget walking on the field and looking at the opposition's backline,” he said. "They had Tommy Raudonikis, Bob Fulton, Steve Rogers, Eric Grothe Sr, Larry Corowa, Mark Harris and Michael Cronin.

THE CHAMPS: Brothers 1978 grand final winners. Back row: Bill Wilson, Ross Kingston, Danny 'Duke' Waters (assistant manager), Owen Genrich, Malcom Lehman, Brad Kennedy, Ken Bennett (manager), Bernie Dore and John Tobin. Middle row: David 'Spook' Edgar (masseur), Clyde Benson, Malcom Lehman (president), Mike Dore (captain/coach), Bob Pearce (secretary), Murray McPherson, Danny McGrath (treasurer) and Peter Tobin. Front row: Graham Manning, Michael Nolan, Allan Triechel, Max Gilmore, Mark Daunt and Ron Betts. Absent from photo: Greg Henry, John Marlow and Greg Hickey. Bec Singh

"A lot of them were my heroes and it was unreal. When you consider it, I have had harder games against the local rep games in Gympie, but the difference was the speed of the game.”

The Queenslanders went down in that game but it was the second game that Kennedy wishes could have been a different result.

"We could have won this game. It was 10-9, the final hooter went and we were in prime position to kick and level the score, but we didn't get there,” he said.

"My one regret was not winning a game against people of that calibre, just to say we won against them.”

With plenty of highlights from his career, the game that stood out for Kennedy was in 1977, Gympie versus Sunshine Coast.

"It was the toughest game I ever played, it was played over two days. It was played on a Saturday for a Wide Bay trial and it was brutal because of the circumstances. I can't remember the score or who won, there was not much in the result.

"Defenders from both sides were throwing their body in the way of attackers to defend the try line. I walked off the field late in the second half and got 12 stitches above my eye.”

Kennedy scored "plenty of tries” on the field but it was not a figure he was counting.

"It was a team effort to get the individual over the line,” he said. "Many people who have not scored as many tries have had a far greater role in the team.”