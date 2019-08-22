Menu
STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: Gympie's Eligh Williams takes his homegrown skills to the world stage.
How Gympie's gun goalie is dominating the US

Rebecca Singh
22nd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
FOOTBALL: Gympie's talented goalie Eligh Williams has taken the US by storm with three pre-season wins under his belt for Yavapai College in Arizona.

The 18-year-old Southport graduate travelled to the US to get one step closer to accomplishing his dream of playing Premier League.

Williams said everything started to feel real when he landed in Los Angeles.

Gympie goal keeper heading to USA Eligh Williams
"It hit me when I landed that I was a long way from home and there is no turning back now,” he said.

Despite being used to warm weather in Australia, the Arizona heat has been an adjustment for the Gympie product.

"Pre-season has been hard,” he said.

"It has been hot and tough, doing three two-hour sessions a day puts a lot on the body.”

Yavapai College has played three pre-season games and Williams said they have been dominating.

"We won 6-nil, 4-nil and a 2-1. So there has been some good results and I feel comfortable with my role in the team,” he said.

Eligh williams
"I haven't been nervous at all - just excited.”

With two other goalkeepers in the team, Williams is hoping to stand out.

"Since it is pre-season the coach wants to see everyone so we have been breaking up the game time with the other goalkeepers,” he said.

"I am ready to show the coaches and the team what I have got.”

