Lydia Penfold with son Logan and daughter Meeah will be playing the Last Post from a speaker on her driveway as respect to our Anzac's
How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

Maddie Manwaring
17th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
ANZAC Day services around Australia have been cancelled due to the coronavirus but that won’t stop the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch from finding alternative ways for the community to pay its respects.

Sub-Branch president Martin Muller said the club would be supporting the nation-wide Light up the Dawn campaign, which asks Australians to take to their driveways, living rooms or balconies at 6am on April 25, next Saturday, and hold personal candlelight vigils.

“It is going to be different this year but that doesn’t mean there’ll be less honour, there may be more Australians attending this service than ever before,” Mr Muller said.

“Whilst we can’t march, we can mark the moment.”

Mr Muller said local veterans understood the importance of staying home during this time and had been reaching out to each other and using social media for support.

“Anzac Day is their traditional day, but they recognise the seriousness of it,” he said.

“They are really moved by the idea of Light up the Dawn, and that the community still recognises the importance of Anzac Day.”

Mr Muller said the qualities associated with the Anzacs of loyalty, endurance and mateship were present in Australians today.

“New Zealanders and Australians are fantastic people, and these qualities are among our communities now in times of adversity.”

Gympie RSL Sub-Branch president Martin Muller and manager Steve Lancaster. Picture: Shane Zahner
One such person is Southside resident Lyd Penfold who said Anzac Day traditions were close to her heart. and she would be opening her driveway vigil to the public.

“I usually go wherever the services are in Gympie, but seeing as we can’t go I still wanted to pay my respects to those who have fallen,” she said.

Ms Penfold will be playing The Last Post through a loudspeaker at 6am and 9am and said anyone was welcome to join her family at 75 Sorenson Road on Anzac Day, so long as they maintained social distancing.

