HOW GYMPIE VOTED: 3 towns go against the grain

Incumbent LNP candidate Tony Perrett has been re-elected on the back of overwhelming support with only three towns going against the grain at the election.

GYMPIE'S west has help deliver the LNP's Tony Perrett to back to power for a third term with a significant win in all but three of Gympie's election booths.

A 54 per cent for the LNP in Widgee and 53 per cent in Pie Creek helped deliver to the seat to Mr Perrett, who is predicted to claim 57.8 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.

This would be a swing of 0.9 per cent against the LNP, still leaving it as a safe seat for the party.

Amamoor, Gympie East, Gunalda, Jones Hill, Lower Wonga and Rainbow Beach all recorded primary support of 45 per cent or more for the LNP, the preliminary count revealed.

LNP candidate Tony Perrett is expected to win the seat with an almost 8 per cent margin.

Only three Gympie booths did not back Mr Perrett; Cooloola Cove, Glenwood and Imbil all went towards Labor.

These all turned towards Labor and candidate Geoff Williams, whose biggest support was delivered in Cooloola Cove at 41 per cent.

However Imbil could still end up being returned to Mr Perrett; there was only 0.16 per cent difference between him and Mr Williams.

Labor’s Geoff Williams was backed above the LNP in three towns: Cooloola Cove, Glenwood and Imbil.

The drop in support for One Nation from 2017 returned three booths back to Mr Perrett: Bauple, Curra and Glenwood.

Prepolling and postal votes heavily favoured the LNP too.

Almost half of the postal votes counted over the weekend went to Mr Perrett, as did 41 per cent of the prepolling turnout.

Imbil was the site of the most informal votes at a rate of 8.85 per cent, double the region's average.

Gympie city, Gympie North and Goomboorian each had informal votes rates of more than 7 per cent, too.