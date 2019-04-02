Menu
ON FIRE: Jayden Davey in action for Gympie United against Caloundra last weekend. Davey scored two goals for Gympie in their 3-1 win.
How Gympie striker Davey starred in Gladiators upset

Rebecca Singh
by
2nd Apr 2019 2:47 PM
FOOTBALL: Gympie United Gladiators striker Jayden Davey led the side with two goals in a 3-1 victory over last year's grand finalists Caloundra FC on Saturday.

The team wants to make its presence felt in the Sunshine Coast Football competition this year and has sent a message to rival clubs with the win.

"We lost to Caloundra in the season opener, gave Nambour Yandina United FC a hard time last week and now beat Caloundra," Gladiators coach Kyle Nix said.

"You can only be judged by what you do on the field and this week defensively we only conceded one goal."

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Gladiators beat Brisbane rivals in thrilling finish

READ MORE: Gympie face top Brisbane opponents in FFA cup clash

The victory was a huge feat for the Gladiators.

"It's the first time a lot of the lads have beaten Caloundra and it is a big step for Gympie," Nix said.

"We had a game plan but with the weather we adapted to the situation and changed the plays. This is not a fluke, it was through hard work. You're only as good as your last game and the focus now turns to Coolum. If we don't have that standard it will be difficult (to win)."

Despite scoring two goals, Davey has not been playing at full strength.

"He has played two games and kicked four goals but is was not Jayden's best game. But he is doing what scorers do," Nix said. "It shows what we have got to come."

As the Gladiators host Coolum this Saturday, Nix is pleased his boys will take confidence into the match.

"If they can't take confidence from that game, they won't take confidence from any," he said. "This has been a process from last season and what we have set up to do."

Gladiators v Coolum at Gympie United FC Field 1, One Mile Ovals, 6pm Saturday, April 6.

Gympie Times

