GYMPIE SHOWGIRL: Tania Clem. Troy Jegers
How Gympie show girl got involved in barrel racing

Rebecca Singh
by
2nd Feb 2019 12:01 AM
RODEO: Gympie Showgirl entrant Tania Clem will not be in the arena at the Gympie Bull n Bronc today but will still be involved.

"I was going to compete in the Bull n Bronc this year because the horses are out of work at the moment,” she said.

"You will still see me there but I will be on the front gate and in the main arena and I will draw the raffle.”

The piece of advice that inspired Gympie rider Mann

Is this the fiercest bull in Gympie?

Clem, whose love for animals comes from her parents, has been around rodeos all her life.

"My Dad is an ex-rodeo rider and all three of my brothers have competed in rodeo,” she said.

"I have two sisters-in-law now competing in rodeo and one brother is the rodeo protection bullfighter.

"I have just come back onto the rodeo scene doing some barrel races.

"Growing up with horses meant barrel racing was an easy transition.”

Gates open at the Gympie Showground at 4 tonight.

